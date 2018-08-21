VP Jahangiri congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Adha

In his messages to his Muslim counterparts on Tuesday, Es'hagh Jahangiri congratulated all Muslims in the world on the advent of the Eid al-Adha festival, which concludes the Hajj pilgrimage, and described the festival as a symbol of sacrifice made at the request of Almighty God.

He also expressed hope that in line with the teachings of holy prophets and the the Eid al-Adha, Muslims will move towards more unity and solidarity in order to fight against violence, extremism and colonial powers and to promote peace, friendship among Muslims around the world.

