21 August 2018

VP Jahangiri congratulates Muslim counterparts on Eid al-Adha

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – The Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri has sent separate messages to his counterparts in Islamic countries, congratulating Muslims on the advent of Eid al-Adha.

In his messages to his Muslim counterparts on Tuesday, Es'hagh Jahangiri congratulated all Muslims in the world on the advent of the Eid al-Adha festival, which concludes the Hajj pilgrimage, and described the festival as a symbol of sacrifice made at the request of Almighty God.

He also expressed hope that in line with the teachings of holy prophets and the the Eid al-Adha, Muslims will move towards more unity and solidarity in order to fight against violence, extremism and colonial powers and to promote peace, friendship among Muslims around the world.

