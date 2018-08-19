US sanctions on Iran to have no effect on Tehran-Erbil trade ties

Trade and business ties between Iran and Kurdistan of Iraq continued despite US imposition of sanctions against Iran, so that bilateral relationship has experienced an ascending trend in recent days, he maintained.

He pointed to the spread of rumors behind the closure of border gates between the two sides and emphasized, “mutual trade and business between Iran and Kurdistan of Iraq will accelerate and any decision has not yet been adopted in this regard.”

US sanctions on Iran does not include exchange of goods between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan, he said, adding, “accordingly, US sanctions will have not any effect on bilateral trade and business ties, otherwise, Kurdistan of Iraq will cost dearly subsequently.”

Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq share three official international gates and also a number of unofficial trade gates in Kurdistan region which are home to the exchange of goods between the two sides in these gates, he concluded.

MA/IRN83005594