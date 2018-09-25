Iraq sends largest trade delegation to Iran

The announcement was made by Iran's commercial envoy to Iraq, Naser Behzad on Monday.

Iraqi trade-business delegation comprises 22 businesspersons, ranging from heads of Iraqi chambers of commerce, some councilors in Baghdad chambers of commerce as well as a number of top Iraqi merchants working in the sectors of plastic products, power equipment, agricultural machinery, real estates, etc.

The delegation, which will stay in Iran until Friday, also include chairmen of Babel, Karbala and Basra chambers of commerce, vice chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce and secretary general of Baghdad Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting has been held at the initiative of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) in cooperation with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Iraq-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce.

The two sides will hold separate expert-level business meetings both in Tehran and Mashhad, the Iranian envoy maintained.

Negotiating and meeting with senior Iranian private sector officials with regard to developing bilateral ties, increasing trade-commercial cooperation and creating necessary mechanisms for fulfilling joint measures have been cited as the main objectives for the visit of the Iraqi business delegation to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran commercial envoy to Iraq referred to the determination of Iran-Iraq private sector for facilitation of cooperation terms and conditions and said, “creating suitable environment, deepening relations for evermore presence of Iranian merchants and traders in the field of investment, making decisions to boost trade volume between the two countries have been emphasized by the two sides.”

According to reports, the value of trade transactions between Iran and Iraq in the last Iranian year (ended March 20, 2018) stood at more than $13.210 billion.

