Iran-Iraqi Kurdistan border trade to double

Morteza Ebadi, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Erbil met with the Governor General of Erbil Province Nawzad Hadi Mawlood on Tuesday in Erbil to exchange views on the ways to develop bilateral relations especially in the area of border trade and interactions.

During the meeting, which was held at the venue of the office of the Governor General of Erbil Province, the two sides agreed to double the volume of bilateral trade between Iran and the region.

The two sides also highlighted the necessity of joint endeavors and cooperation to further develop the ties between Tehran and Erbil.

The governor general of Erbil province, in this meeting, highlighted the importance of bolstering bilateral relations and called for expansion of friendly ties between Tehran and Erbil in all areas.

Nawzad Hadi Mawlood also thanked the role of Morteza Ebadi, the Consulate General of Iran to Erbil, in developing bilateral relations between the Iraqi Kurdistan and Iran.

In another meeting on the same day, Ebadi and Kurdish Interior Minister Karim Sanjari exchanged views on the ways to bolster bilateral ties.

According to Iranian state-owned news agency (IRNA), the volume of trade between Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan has witnessed a growth between 20 to 25 percent.

