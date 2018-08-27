Iran’s exports potential to neighboring countries at $20bn

Increase in price of currency has consequences in economy of country which can lead to a jump in exports, he maintained.

In most neighboring markets, exports have experienced at least 15 percent hike, he said, adding, “for example, neighboring Iraq has experienced a considerable 25 percent export jump in the first four months (March 21-July 21).”

He emphasized that devaluation of national currency can also have positive consequences as People’s Republic of China embarked on devaluating its national currency ‘yuan’ in order to gain export competitiveness in the international market.

Economy of the country in the 11th government faced severe inflation but the government made its utmost effort to stabilize exchange rate, the issue of which cost dearly for country’s exports, he said, adding, “currently, the chance of increasing exchange rate can be used optimally in order to compensate the loss to some extent by increasing exports.”

He went on to say that the country enjoys favorable exports capacity in industrial, agricultural and food industries as well as technical-engineering services.

In addition, Islamic Republic of Iran has been considered as main exporter of products including carpet, pistachio, caviar and luxury products, so that the country can play a constructive and influential role in the regional markets, Hosseini reiterated.

