Zarif describes Annan as towering global leader

“Extremely saddened by passing of Kofi Annan, a towering global leader and an unwavering champion for peace, justice and rule of law. Rest in peace my dear old friend,” reads the tweet posted by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Iranian diplomatic chief posted the message on Saturday after the news recounting the death of the former United Nations secretary general went viral by his family and foundation.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, on 8 April 1938, Kofi Annan was the first secretary general to emerge from the ranks of United Nations staff.

The Ghanaian diplomat was the seventh secretary general of the UN between 1997 and 2006 and won the Nobel peace prize for his humanitarian work.

