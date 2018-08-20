No Green Card issued for nuclear talks team: Zarif

He made the remarks in a meeting with members of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament on Monday.

He went to the commission to clarify some issues including Caspian Sea legal regime, the status of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Green Cards, formation of ‘Iran Action Group’ by US and economic diplomacy of Iranian ambassadors.

Regarding the claims about US Green Cards, he stressed that not only this has not happened, but also the Iranian team had also refused other proposals from US officials as well. Zarif then asked parliamentarians who framed this question to provide Foreign Ministry with any available information in this regard.

Touching upon rumors about the decrease of Iran’s share in Caspian Sea after signing the legal regime, he said that a Russian video clip has been recently gone viral in Iran’s social network. The clip has been translated by expert Russian translators and it is clear that not even a word is being mentioned about Iran’s share, he said, adding that the name of Iran has been two times mentioned in the clip which refers to the country’s Caviar production.

Regarding John Bolton’s remarks, Zarif said that Bolton and the US government should see the reality of the region and the results of the pressures that have been imposed to Iran, adding that, these pressures have been only placed on Iranian people.

Americans are after psychological warfare and are trying to foment this psychological war with the world and Iran, he said, adding that they are bullying in the world and they use all their means to compensate their isolation and will surely fail in this route.

The Iranian administration is aware of the pressure that has been imposed to the people and it uses all of its power to neutralize US sanctions at the lowest cost, he highlighted.

Regarding Iran’s talks with European countries, Zarif said that Europeans did well in proclaiming their stance, but their move to turn words into action had a slower trend. No benefit in the world can be obtained without paying its costs, he highlighted, adding that Europeans must also be prepared to pay for their long-term benefits. “Of course, they have limited time for taking decision.”

In response to formation of ‘Iran Action Group’ by the United States, Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran has set up the special committee for tackling US measure in the country’s Supreme National Security Council long before ‘Iran Action Group’ establishment, adding that the committee has had great performance so far.

Elsewhere he went on to say that except for a few countries which follow the United States and the Zionist regime, no one in the world has supported US measures, and this reflects the success of Iran’s foreign policy and the defeat of American foreign policy.

