Envoy delivers Iran condolences on Annan demise to Ghana

Nosratollah Maleki, Iranian Ambassador to Ghana, delivered the official messages of condolences to Ghanaian officials over the death of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.

He handed the two separate letters of condolences, issued by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, to Ghanaian president and foreign minister on Thursday.

In the letter to Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, President Rouhani described Annan as an ever-lasting figure who contributed to multilateralism, peace and international security with his honest and diligent efforts during his service as the secretary general of the United Nations.

In another letter, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif offered condolences to his Ghanaian counterpart, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, on 8 April 1938, Kofi Annan was the first secretary general to emerge from the ranks of United Nations staff. The Ghanaian diplomat was the seventh secretary general of the UN between 1997 and 2006 and won the Nobel peace prize for his humanitarian work.

