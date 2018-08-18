  1. Politics
18 August 2018 - 21:25

Former FM Kharrazi offers condolences over Kofi Annan’s demise

Former FM Kharrazi offers condolences over Kofi Annan’s demise

TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – Former Foreign Minister and Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council, Kamal Kharrazi, has extended condolences over Kofi Annan’s death on Saturday.

The Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi, who used to be Iranian foreign minister between 1997 and 2005, issued an announcement on Saturday expressing his deepest condolences on the death of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

“The deceased [diplomat] was a prominent international figure who persevered his originality and independence from the time he acted as the UN Secretary General until the end of his term, and played a role in resolving international crises,” reads Kharrazi’s message.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, on 8 April 1938, Kofi Annan was the first secretary general to emerge from the ranks of United Nations staff. The Ghanaian diplomat was the seventh secretary general of the UN between 1997 and 2006 and won the Nobel peace prize for his humanitarian work.

YNG/4378165

News Code 136891
Yasser Nazifi Gilavan

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News