Former FM Kharrazi offers condolences over Kofi Annan’s demise

The Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi, who used to be Iranian foreign minister between 1997 and 2005, issued an announcement on Saturday expressing his deepest condolences on the death of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

“The deceased [diplomat] was a prominent international figure who persevered his originality and independence from the time he acted as the UN Secretary General until the end of his term, and played a role in resolving international crises,” reads Kharrazi’s message.

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, on 8 April 1938, Kofi Annan was the first secretary general to emerge from the ranks of United Nations staff. The Ghanaian diplomat was the seventh secretary general of the UN between 1997 and 2006 and won the Nobel peace prize for his humanitarian work.

