Abducted Iranian border guard freed

Nine border guards of Mirjaveh County in Sistan and Baluchestan province were martyred in an ambush by the terrorists in the Pakistani border’s zero-point late in April last year; during the operation, the terrorists also held captive a border guard, Saeid Barati.

Last year Ghasem Rezaei had declared that Iran's security and police officials as well as Foreign Ministry and the Shia and Sunni clerics of the province are making efforts to release him.

Governor of Sistan and Baluchistan Danial Mohebi in a message on Wednesday, congratulated the release of Iranian soldier abducted by terrorists in last April operations in Mirjaveh border town.

