16 September 2018 - 17:57

All missing Pakistani children found: Iranian police chief

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The chief commander of Iran Police said Sun. that all the previously-reported Pakistani children that went missing in the capital Tehran have been found.

It was reported last month that 6 Pakistani children went missing during the relocation of their camps in Rey in the south of Tehran.

Ashtari told reporters that the two remaining Pakistani children had been found, one of whom was staying with relatives while another was found in Pakistan.

The Iranian police commander put the number at 7, noting that the police conducted an investigation on their case as soon as they received the report.

He condemned the way of reporting their missing by the social media, dismissing the rumors swirling around.

