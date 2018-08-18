Iranian film critic joins Ukraine’s ‘Dytiatko’ jury panel

Iranian film critic Hamed Soleimanzadeh is the head of the international department of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth (ICFF) hosted annually by Iranian city Isfahan, and holds a PhD in film studies.

He has joined a team of juries for the first edition of Children’s Television Festival ‘Dytiatko’ in Ukraine. Other juries include Javier Navarro Montero, Zoya Alfiorova, Andriy Kulykov, Vassilis C. Karamitsanis, Manuk Depoyan, and Peter Ahn.

Children’s Television Festival ‘Dytiatko’, according to the event’s website, aims “to discover and support children’s television teams and gifted children; to improve professional level of television, oriented towards children’s target audience; to develop creative personality, to bring up moral and active civil position, as well as love to the native land.”

The festival is a member of the International Centre of Films for Children and Youth (CIFEJ).

The 3D animated Iranian film ‘The Secret of Butterflies’ directed and produced by Ali Tanhaee will take part in Dytiatko International Children’s Television Festival.

The first edition of the event will be held on 5-8 September 2018 in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

