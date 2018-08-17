‘Run Rostam Run’ accepted into festivals in Australia, Italy

The animated piece has made it to the finals of the 7th edition of Visioni Corte International Short Film Festival in Italy, competing with 1032 works from 55 countries . The seventh edition of Visioni Corte International Short Film Festival will be hold in September 2018 in the ancient Baronial Castle of Minturno in Italy.

‘Run, Rostam, Run’ is a 2D animated piece depicting the old Persian national hero Rostam who should travel to the future, to contemporary Tehran, in order to make up for what he has done to his own son. In Tehran, he doesn't know whether to choose the legal or illegal way to reach his legitimate goal.

The animated short film has participated in different festivals, including 10th Tehran International Animation Festival, Annecy International Animation Festival, Rhode Island International Film Festival, La Guarimba Film Festival, Warsaw Film Festival, Gdansk International Animation Festival, 9th Golden Kuker International Animation Festival Sofia, and 3rd Drunken Film Festival Bradgord.

The piece has also won many awards at the events, including Award of Distinction from the 8th edition of Edukino Film Festival in Poland, Mention Award from Rofife Short Film Festival, Best Animation Film from Wular Lake International Short Film Festival, and Special Award from Cinema Perpetuum Mobile ISFF. It has also been nominated for Golden Gazelle competition for best short film at 7th Persian International Film Festival in Sydney.

