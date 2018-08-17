Legendary Iranian actor Entezami passes away

The great actor lost his life at 94 after suffering a prolonged tough period of illness.

Born on June 21, 1924 in Tehran, Entezami starred in numerous movies, TV series and theatres. He graduated from theatre and cinema school in Hanover, Germany in 1958 and then started his career on stage in 1941.

His debut performance in Darius Mehrjui’s film, The Cow, received the Silver Hugo in Chicago International Film Festival in 1971. He shined in the role of a naive villager who cannot endure the death of his beloved cow and starts to believe that he is the cow himself.

