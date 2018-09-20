Iranian film critic joins Russia’s ‘Zero Plus’ jury panel

Iranian Film critic Hamed Soleimanzadeh who holds a PhD in film studies and heads the International Department of the international film festival for children and youth (ICFF), has joined the jury panel of the international competition of educational, documentary and popular science films at the 5th Zero Plus Film Festival in Russia.

Zero Plus, according to the festival’s website, aims to provide children, adolescents and families with an access to the films and cartoons worldwide, which are oriented to the human development, transmit common human values and put forward the best human qualities. The festival stresses the value of teaching a meaningful watching that implies the ability to analyze perceived visual information, reveal particular values put in it, and define personal benefits of the watched films.

The fifth edition of the event will be held on 1-7 October 2018.

Soleimanzadeh has recently taken part as part of the jury panel for the first edition of Children’s Television Festival ‘Dytiatko’ hosted by Ukraine on 5-8 September.

