Seaports outbound traffic shows 10% rise in Iran export

Statistics from Iranian ports show that exports from Iran has soared by 10 percent and imports to Iran has fallen by 15 percent in the first 4 months of the current Iranian calendar year of 1397, according to Mohammad Ali Hasanzadeh Mohammadi, the Deputy Managing Director for Ports and Economic Affairs at PMO (Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran).

The Iranian official broke the news at a press conference at the central HQ of PMO in Tehran on Saturday.

“The change in USD-rial exchange rate in recent months has led to an increase in the export value of the country, so much so that today the trade balance in all ports of Iran have become positive,” he added.

Reviewing the statistics of this period rolled out by the port of Assalouyeh shows that 2 million and 700 thousand tons of exports have been carried out in this port, which marks an annual increase of 200 thousand tons,” recounted Hasanzadeh Mohammadi.

According to the official, the export of petroleum from the Kharg oil terminal amounted to 35,600,000 tons during this period, which registers an increase of 2,600 thousand tons compared to the same period in the last year.

He noted that after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States, a number of incentive and support packages have been prepared with the aim of reducing the negative impacts of the sanctions on trade in ports.

He added that currently rail transport plays a bigger role in total performance of the ports of the country and the arrival and departure of the cargo to the ports by rail has soared by 12%.

The manager emphasized that in a five-year horizon, a 30% increase in rail transport share is expected.

