Basra-Khorramshahr marine passenger line relaunched

Mohammad Mohseni Director General of Khorramshahr Ports and Maritime Department General made the above remark and said, “at the all-out support of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) as well as unsparing support of responsible city officials, maritime passenger line via Khorramshahr port to Basra in Iraq was reactivated.”

The director general put the duration of voyage on this route at one hour and said, “these boasts move passenger from Khorramshahr port to Iraqi’s Basra in even days of every week.”

A passenger flotilla with the capacity of 200 passengers will be added to Khorramshahr-Basra marine route in the very near future, he maintained.

With the coordination made with the office of Friday prayers leader of Khorramshahr, special services will be rendered to the pilgrims with poor financial affordability, he emphasized.

With the cooperation of private sector, it is hoped that Khorramshahr-Basra marine route will witness significant progress and boom, he concluded.

MA/4414833