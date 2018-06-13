Iran registers significant steel output increase

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iran's crude steel output registered significant rise in the first four months of 2018, according to the latest data released by the World Steel Association.

Based on World Steel Association (worldsteel) monthly production statistics for crude steel in the first four months of 2018, Iran has produced 8 million 127 thousand tons of crude steel, up 27.6 percent compared with last year's similar period (6 million and 369 thousand tons).

In the first four months of 2018, Mobarakeh Steel Company with 2.276 million tons, Hormozgan Steel Co. with 505,000 tons and the Saba Steel Complex with 388,000 tons of steel production, have registered 12, 6, and 70 percent increase, respectively. During the said period, Iran has produced 8 million 127 thousand tons of crude steel.

The report said Iran's crude steel production in April 2018 grew by 12.4% to 950,000 tonnes. The same figure for the same period last year was 1 million 735 thousand tons.

