Tehran to host 11th OSJD conference in October

The Organisation for Cooperation between Railways (OSJD) will hold its 11th International Freight Conference from 2-3 October in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The conference aims at developing and completing international rail freight transport in the Eurasia Region by providing the ground for exchange of ideas and experiences on improving the efficiency of freight transport by rail, enhancing the transport services for customers, as well as identifying perspectives for cooperation between railways and freight forwarders.

A wide range of topics will be discussed, including:

Cargo potential in the countries of Asia and Pacific region for the organisation of railway traffic between Europe and Asia;

Perspectives for the development of container transportation – experience in creating a railway product;

Legal framework for railway freight transport and its improvement; tariff policy and marketing;

And technological aspects for the organisation of international freight traffic.

The Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) hopes that the conference will bring about tangible results in increasing rail transportation between Europe and Asia, and expand cooperation between RAI and other international organisations, railways and freight forwarders.

The OSJD was established as the equivalent of the International Union of Railways (UIC) to create and improve the coordination of international rail transport. Currently, the Organization has 27 active members, including Iran, 8 observers, and 17 institutions and companies as associate members.

According to OSJD stattistics, in 2017, the Iranian Railway transported 45248 thousand tons of goods, including 16476 thousand tons of goods in international traffic. 23909 thousand people were carried in passenger traffic.

