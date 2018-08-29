Iran, China trade reaches almost $20 b in H1: Chinese envoy

He made the remarks Wednesday in ‘the 2nd conference on the prospects of developing Iran-China relations’ press conference in Tehran.

The envoy went on to say that China’s import from Iran has increased by 22.7 percent reaching $11.26 billion while export to Iran has experienced a 4.8 percent decrease, reaching $8.4 billion.

Elsewhere he touched upon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying that all remaining signatory states should try hard to preserve the pact. China is in contact with all signatory countries and continues talks to save the agreement, he stressed.

China has clear and normal cooperation with Iran in different economic and trading domains, Pang Sen said, adding that this level of cooperation should be preserved since nor it is in contrast to China’s international commitments and UN resolutions neither it harms national interests of other countries.

Elsewhere he referred to potentials of tourism industry, saying that China’s embassy in Tehran has issued some 111 visas for Iranian nationals in 2017 which shows an 8.8 percent increase compared to the year before.

The one-day conference is held in two specialized panels of tourism and trading where experts discuss various issues including banking relations, joint industrial investments, attracting tourists, creating market for Iranian handicrafts in China and so on.

