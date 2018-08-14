Trump after forcing Iran to negotiate: Rezaei

“Today, our enemies have lined up against us with their utmost capacity. Mr. Trump wants to devaluate our national currency and stop our oil export to force us return to the negotiation table,” said the Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a meeting with entrepreneurs and start-up owners in the fields of science and technology. Hailing what the entrepreneurs are doing as pioneers of growth and economic flourishing, Rezaei said that the entrepreneurs are warriors in the battlefield of economic war.

“An economic war has been imposed upon us today. A war which is based on no legal and humanitarian point. Those who are serving their nation, Establishment, and the Leader of their country are like those who go to a sacred war for God,” he added.

“The Iranian nation has shown its greatness and essence in important historical events. These kinds of gatherings must be held in all corners of Iran to think how to get rid of sanctions and develop our country,” Rezaei asserted.

US President Trump unilaterally withdrew US from the nuclear agreement of July 14, 2015, in early May and announced that he would reinstate anti-Iran sanctions. Since then the national currency of Iran has followed a falling trajectory and domestic economic situation has been in a deteriorating state with hoarders stockpiling imported foreign goods to distribute them later at a higher price.

