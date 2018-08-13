Over 100 officeholders banned from leaving country

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said 67 convicts have been so far arrested in relation to economic corruption cases. He added that a number of convicts have been investigated and are released on bail.

According to him, over 100 government employees and officeholders have been banned from leaving the country. He added that an indictment has been issued for 25 cases involving 26 people.

The Judiciary spokesman maintained that the trials will be public, and the name and pictures of the convicts will be disclosed to the public upon permission granted by Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

He also confirmed that the former head of Central Bank security department has been summoned by court and investigated, but voiced lack of knowledge about his arrest.

Ejei further explained that any act of disruption in the country’s economic system does not necessarily demand a death penalty; a capital punishment would be handed out only in cases of people who had committed the crime with an intent to undermine the Establishment.

On Saturday, Leader of Islamic Revolution approved the request by the Judiciary head seeking permission to take special measures in order to confront economic corruption.

“Punishment of convicts of economic corruption must be carried out urgently and justly; and appropriate meticulousness must be given to the designation of sentences by courts,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a written directive in response to the request by the Judiciary head.

