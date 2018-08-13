Iranian economic delegation arrives in Syria

A delegation made up of leading experts from a number of Iran’s ministries arrived in Damascus to finalize a long-term strategic agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria. The delegation was welcomed by Syrian deputy economy minister Rania Ahmad upon its arrival at the airport.

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development Amir Amini, who is heading the economic delegation, said upon arrival at Damascus airport that “the Islamic Republic of Iran expects Iranian investors and manufacturers to play an important role in the Syria’s reconstruction.”

Amini said that the long-term strategic agreement was aimed at using the capabilities of the two countries to continue strategic cooperation and regional strategy to the benefit of each other.

According to the IRIB report, Syrian deputy economy minister, for her part, expressed hope that Iran can play an effective role in Syria’s reconstruction as the consultations continue.

Rania Ahmed added that Iran's leading role in Syria’s reconstruction is hailed by Syria's political leadership.

The Iranian delegation is expected to hold meetings with Syria’s economic officials during the three-day visit.

Their meetings and talks with Syrian official will focus on banking and customs regulations to the advantage of increasing trade between Iran and Syria.

