13 August 2018 - 13:41

Russian FM to visit Turkey to discuss Syria settlement summit

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey as part of efforts to prepare the ground for a summit meeting between the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France on the Syrian settlement.

According to Russian TASS news Agency, preparations for a summit meeting between the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France on the Syrian settlement will be in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday ahead of Lavrov’s visit to Turkey on August 13-14.

"The Russian side proceeds from the fact that Russia and Turkey bear special responsibility for peace, security and stability in Syria and in the entire region," the Russian foreign ministry said. "The ministers will discuss preparations for a four-lateral summit of the Russian, Turkish, German and French leaders on the Syrian settlement that is planned to be held soon."

The sides will look at ways to launch the process of political settlement in Syria "through maintaining an inclusive national dialogue on the basis of generally recognized principles of international law," the ministry noted.

