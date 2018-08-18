Iran, Syria reach agreement for reconstruction coop.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting between Iranian and Syrian economic delegations in Damascus on Friday, a deputy minister of roads and urban development, Amir Amini, said a long-term strategic agreement on economic cooperation between the two countries has been drawn up and will be signed by senior authorities in the near future.

“Syria is on the verge of opening a new chapter on its reconstruction process and the Iranian private sector has high enough capabilities and experiences to contribute [to Syria’s reconstruction],” he said.

Under the strategic economic agreement reached between the two sides, Iranian companies will contribute to the reconstruction of at least 30,000 residential units, located in already liberated or about to be liberated provinces in Syria, that have sustained damage in the eight-year war.

According to Amini, the agreement also includes cooperation on reconstruction of damaged infrastructure such as transportation, water pipes and power lines, as well as reconstruction of historical sites.

Another topic of discussion in the agreement was the replacement of dollar with the two countries’ national currencies for economic transactions, he added.

