Rouhani hails major development in Tehran-Baku ties

President Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Sunday on the sidelines of the 5th Caspian Sea Littoral States Summit in Kazakhstan.

“Tehran and Baku, by increasing the level of cooperation and coordination, will not allow any ill-intentioned country to hurt the relations between the two sides,” Rouhani reassured.

The President of Azerbaijan, for his part, noted the complete trust built between the two countries in the last five years, saying that Tehran-Baku ties have reached their highest level, which is incomparable with the past.

President Aliyev further condemned the US sanctions against the Iranian nation, deeming his country’s position on relations with Iran to be based on ‘brotherhood’ and ‘international law’.

The two sides also called for expediting the implementation of joint projects and agreements, particularly the Rasht-Astara railway project.

