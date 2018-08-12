Caspian Sea legal status for peace, empathy, coop.

The 5th Summit of the Caspian Sea Littoral States was held on Sunday in Kazakh coastal city of Aktau, reads the opening of the final statement of the summit handed to the media.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Nursultan Nazarbayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation and President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of the Republic of Turkmenistan attended the summit.

At the previous summits of the Caspian Sea Littoral States held in friendly atmosphere with trust and good neighborliness in Ashgabat (2002), Tehran (2007), Baku (2010) and Astrakhan (2014), the most important issues of cooperation between the five Caspian Sea littoral states were negotiated and important international issues were discussed.

“The presidents, aiming to secure the interests of the governments of the littoral states in the field of security, underlined the necessity of preparing and accepting a set of coordinated trust-making measures in the field of military activities in the Caspian Sea,” reads the final communique.

The final statement also recounts that the presidents signed protocols on cooperation in fighting terrorism, and organized crimes and cooperation and interaction between border guards of the littoral states to be annexed in the agreement on security cooperation in the Caspian Sea.

Live water resources, shared reservoirs, and environment were the other areas that the heads of states agreed to expand cooperation on.

