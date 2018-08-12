Iran-Kazakhstan transit potentials complementary: Pres. Rouhani

“The vast capacities of the two countries in different fields can be complementary and should be used more and more in the interests of the two nations and the other nations of the region,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, on Sunday.

The Iranian president made the remarks at a meeting with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the sidelines of the summit of Caspian Sea countries in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to establishing stable and intimate relations with Kazakhstan,” he added.

“Tehran attaches great importance to the development of relations with Astana, because these relations are rooted in deep historical connection and cultural commonality of the two nations, and today, the two countries have close attitudes in different fields and share common interests,” asserted the Iranian head of state.

Stating that Tehran and Astana share close views on regional and international issues, Rouhani described the active presence of Astana in the developments of the region, especially the Syrian peace negotiations and other issues of regional security, as efficient.

“Kazakhstan has always been beside the people of Iran on international issues, including the JCPOA, and this is appreciated and we are determined to strengthen our relations further in these fields,” Rouhani articulated.

Rouhani also pointed out that the two countries have many grounds for joint ventures and mutual assistance services, and added that Iran and Kazakhstan's capacities in different sectors, especially in transit, could complement each other so that Kazakhstan would be able to reach the southern waters through Iran and Iran Can be connected to China via Kazakhstan.

The Iranian president also attached great importance to the strengthening of banking relations in the development of economic relations between the two countries.

“Tehran and Astana will be able to take effective steps in the development of bilateral relations by establishing more banking relations and using national currencies,” he underlined.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, for his part in this meeting, described the relationship between Tehran and Astana as friendly and with a good prospect.

“The bilateral relations between the two countries have increased significantly in recent years, and we are determined to strengthen this path," he said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is a friend and partner of Kazakhstan, and we are always looking to develop and strengthen our ties with Tehran,” said the Kazakh president, adding that the two countries have always enjoyed high-level relations.

He also referred to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said, “Kazakhstan favors JCPOA’s continuation and its full implementation.” “We are determined to increase our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in different fields.”

