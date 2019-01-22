  1. Technology
Iran to hold 1st robotics, AI exhibition

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT) will be hosting for the very first time an exhibition of the country’s achievements in the fields of robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and industrial automation.

Director of Amirkabir International Robotics and AI Competition, Soroush Sadeghnejad, said the country will be organizing its very first tech market on robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and industrial automation.

The aim of the exhibition, according to him, is to provide the condition for introducing capable companies in the fields of automation, robotics and AI, to attract support and investment from public and private organizations, and to support domestic production.

The tech market will be organized by Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT) in cooperation with the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, from March 1st to 3rd, 2019 concurrent with the 8th Amirkabir International Robotics and AI Competition (FIRA Iran Open Competitions) in Tehran.

