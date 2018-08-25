Japan eyes broadening ties with Iran

He termed relationship between Tehran and Tokyo ‘historical’ and asserted, “Sasakawa Peace Foundation in Japan has expressed its readiness to interact and develop cooperation with Iran in different fields.”

He made the above remark in his meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahhed on Saturday and emphasized on implementing agreements inked by the Foundation with the Iranian sides.

In this get-together meeting, Iranian ambassador made constructive suggestions to the chairman of the Foundation in the field of developing and expanding tourism and identifying Iran’s tourism attractions to the Japanese people which was highly welcomed.

Moreover, the two sides exchanged their views in the field of establishing scientific cooperation with the International Relations Faculty and International-Political Studies Center, holding scientific and expert-level panels, exchanging university lecturers and students, etc.

Nobuo Tanaka said that his foundation is tasked with paving preliminary ground for dialogue in various political and economic fields and also establishing interaction with other countries.

He went on to say that Japan’s Sasakawa Peace Foundation has established direct relationship with Asian, Middle Eastern and Muslim countries.

