Iran protests to Erbil for letting terrorists crossing borders

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Consulate General in Erbil delivered a formal protest letter of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the officials of the local government of KRG in Erbil.

A diplomatic delegation of The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil headed by Mr. Borhani met with one of the officials of the foreign relations office of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s local government and delivered a letter of protest to KRG, reported the Iranian mission in Erbil late on Tuesday.

Iranian diplomats delivered an angry protest to the Erbil government over the apparently vast breach in the region’s defenses against terrorists who use the shared borderlines to operate against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the same source, the Iranian delegation reminded the Iraqi KRG officials of Iranian defense and armed forces’ legitimate right to act against the spring source of the threatening activities.

In this meeting, Siham Mamand, the Assistant Head of the KRG Department of Foreign Relations, stated for his part, "the will of the Kurdistan region of Iraq is based on developing and consolidating relations with Iran. Therefore, while expressing dissatisfaction with the recent events, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq states that it will certainly not allow that the constructive and positive relations between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan be overshadowed by such actions.”

He further insisted that the government of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region would not endanger its interests due to any group or party.

Earlier on Friday, all the 7 members of a terrorist teams were killed or injured in clashes with Iranian security forces in Oshnaviyeh Country in West Azerbaijan Province of Iran.

The IRGC issued a statement on late Friday saying that all members of a terrorist cell intending to enter Iran from the border-lines shared with Iraq, were killed and injured by Hamzeh Seyyedoshohada HQ of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in northwestern Iran.

According to the statement, the seven-strong terrorist team, mobilized and dispatched from northern Iraq, intended to enter Iran late on Friday to stage sabotage attacks and terrorist moves against security inside Iran.

Iran and Iraq share 1,458 kilometers of borderlines, from the Arvand Roud waterway to the tripoint boundary with Turkey, while around one third of which is shared with the KRG.

YNG/4319771