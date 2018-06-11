27 terrorists arrested in month of Ramadan: intelligence ministry

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iranian intelligence ministry issued a statement on Monday on having dismantled a terrorist network that was planning to carry out attacks in Iran during the holy month of Ramadan.

A terrorist network intending to stage terror attacks on the three nights of Ghadr (decree) and Quds day of the holy month of Ramadan (corresponding with 5-8 June) in Iran was dismantled by the Iranian intelligence ministry, according to an announcement of the ministry on Monday.

The same source affirmed that intelligence forces managed to arrest 27 members of the terror network.

Also the statement adds that the cities of Tehran and Qom were the main targets of the terrorists who had already prepared images and films to be spread after the attack containing threats of taking revenge from the Iranian nation.

The source also recounted that Iran’s cyber police, judiciary department, and other security entities contributed to the successful operation.

The security forces have also managed to seize a large host of arms and weapons including hand grenades, bombs, explosives, rifles, and pistols from the terrorists.

