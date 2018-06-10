Iran merely negotiating on JCPOA implementation

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Spokesman for Iranian Parliament National Security Commission Naghavi Hosseini has told Sputnik that Iran is not negotiating with E3 on amendments to JCPOA but the talks are aimed at securing Iran’s interests in the accord.

Iran is only negotiating within the framework of the JCPOA with the aim of securing its implementation. It is not negotiating on any amendments (adding or omitting any provisions). Iran is negotiating with the three European member states to see whether they can materialize their guarantees to fulfill their commitments under the JCPOA and to see if they can compensate for United States withdrawal,” the Spokesman for Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Seyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini told Sputnik news in Persian on June 7 amid reports on France’s readiness to negotiate another nuclear deal with Iran.

Naghavi Hosseini added that if the three European states can provide guarantees, the JCPOA will continue, if no,t the Iranian government is obliged to abide by the Parliament’s regulation and stop the negotiations.

His comments were a reaction to a top French diplomat recently telling Russian newspaper Izvestia that France was ready to start negotiations at a global level with Iran to reach a new nuclear deal after the United States withdrawal.

