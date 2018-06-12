'Iran acted with restraint in dealing with US JCPOA exit'

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani says that Iran has shown restrain and has acted wisely in dealing with the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal known as the JCPOA.

“The JCPOA can teach us good lessons in our international relations. The Leader said from the very beginning that they are not trustworthy,” Ayatollah Sadegh Larijani said in a meeting with judicial officials on Monday.

Ayatollah Larijani referred to the Iranian Leader’s comments on the JCPOA few days ago, saying the Leader showed the way to the politicians who are in charge of the negotiations on the fate of the JCPOA.

The Judiciary head further said that US President Donald Trump action in withdrawing from the nuclear deal proved that the Iranian Leader had been right.

He hailed the huge turnout for the International Quds Day rallies in Iran and other countries, saying that they indicated that the Muslim nations have awakened despite their rulers’ ignorance.

He went on to say that major problems in the Islamic countries have emerged from their negligence in paying enough attention to the enemies of Islam’ plots against their unity.

