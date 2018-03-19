Violation of JCPOA “regrettable”: Official

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Spokesperson for Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Seyyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini said that United States has never lived up to its commitments since the implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Given the above issue, United States has violated Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for 19 times, the issue of which is clear violation of this international treaty signed by six world’s major powers.

Speaking on Monday in an interview with our correspondent, he pointed to the future of JCPOA and added, “implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has been welcomed by all parties involved in the talk wholeheartedly but the US government has rolled up its sleeves to breach provisions of the deal since implementation of the deal.”

He reiterated, “when JCPOA was inked between Iran and P5+1 (the five permanent members of UN Security Council plus Germany) in mid-July 2015, the US government sanctioned a number of 11 Iranian political and real entities immediately a day after the implementation of the deal.”

Recently, European countries involved in the talk have created some problems ahead of accurate implementation of the deal, Naghavi Hosseini emphasized.

Clear-cut violation of JCPOA by the US government repeatedly is very ‘regrettable’, he opined.

They [European countries involved in the talks] have proposed to impose sanctions on Iran’s missile program in order to retain the US government in JCPOA, he said, adding, “violation of Iran’s missile program is tantamount to double violation of the deal, because, we agreed with six world’s major powers to abolish sanctions merely but unfortunately, it is observed that both European and American sides have imposed repeated sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Europe was one of staunch supporters of Iran’s nuclear deal after it was implemented in mid-July 2015 in Austria’s capital Vienna, he emphasized.

In addition, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly confirmed verification of Iran’s nuclear deal, he said, adding, “after a landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and 5+1 Group, bright and rosy future opened for the Islamic Iran in a way that the country managed to expand its ties with the outside world in post-sanctions era.”

In conclusion, he advised European countries involved in the talk to live up their commitments within the framework of rules and regulations stipulated in JCPOA.

