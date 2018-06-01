JCPOA bears no positive results for country

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – Spokesman for Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Seyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini said that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) did not produce any positive results for the country.

He made the above remark prior to the sermon of this week’s Friday prayers in Qarchak of Varamin city and said, “hoping to talks with countries involved in the nuclear talks is waste of time.”

He pointed to the US pullout from JCPOA, he said, “problems facing the country do not settle through negotiation with the countries involved in the nuclear talks, rather, problems can be settled through establishing relationship with the neighboring countries, Latin American, Central Asian and African countries.”

A landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers was finally put into effect in mid-July 2015 under the wise leadership of the Islamic Revolution, he said, adding, “under the deal, it was agreed to remove problems related to Iran’s oil sale, money transfer as a result of oil exports, connecting to SWIFT, etc. but most of these problems remain in place.”

During these years, European Union has repeatedly placed its special emphasis on maintaining JCPOA and has requested Iran to stay committed to this international deal, Naghavi Hosseinin observed.

However, Iran has maintained that as long as its interests are not secured in JCPOA, it will adopt decision to continue its nuclear activities within the framework of rules and regulations, he concluded.

