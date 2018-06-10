Iran narrowly defeated by Brazil at VNL

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Brazil experienced a tough 3-2 victory against Iran on Saturday at the third week of FIVB Volleyball Nations League competitions held in Russia.

Brazil took the first, third and fifth sets (25-17, 25-19 and 15-13) while Iran won the second and fourth (25-23, 25-21).

Iran’s coach Igor Kolakovic had made use of his younger players in this match to the point that Amir Ghafour who has scored 113 points for Iran in the competitions so far had to settle for a place on the bench. He was replaced by Saber Kazemi who was experiencing his first attedance as Iran’s fix player but soon proved his high quality.

Saied Marouf and Farhad Ghaemi were the most experienced players of Iran leading the youngers.

Playing against Brazil which is world’s best team was a good opportunity for Iran, said Kolakovic after the game, adding that players have gained invaluable experiences which will be so useful in the future.

Touching upon the young and energetic players of Iran, he expressed happiness for inviting them to the National Volleyball team.

Iran will face the host Russia on Sunday evening.

MAH/4316425