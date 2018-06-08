Iran trounces China in straight sets at VNL

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – The national Iranian men’s volleyball team defeated China 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-15) with relative ease at the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League on Friday.

The Friday game in the Ufa Arena in Russia saw a solid performance from the Iranian squad after their 3-1 loss to Canada on Tuesday. Iranian setter and the team captain Saeid Marouf was especially instrumental in today’s win, as well as Amir Ghafour who was in third place in the top scorers charts (with 92 points) prior to the match and managed to score 19 points with his powerful attacks.

Iran finished the first set 25-19. Marouf’s perfect passes led to an easy success in the second set (25-20). China led the third set 3-0, only to be stopped by a draw at 6-6 as the Iranian squad began scoring more points. The set finished 25-15, giving Iran its third victory at the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League.

Iran’s next opponents will be Brazil on Saturday and Russia on Sunday. Brazil has won six of its seven matches and Russia has won four.

