TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s girl volleyball players gained victory against Hong Kong in their first match at 19th Asian Women’s U19 Volleyball Championships held in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.

The competitions kicked off today and will end June 17 by introducing the champion.

Iran lost the first set (19-25) however, revived quickly and took the rest three sets (25-13, 25-18, 25-18).

Iran is in the pool C of the competitions along with Australia, Hong Kong and Macau.

Iran’s next game will be against Australia on Monday and the final game of initial round for Iran will be held with Macau on Tuesday.

MAH/4317055