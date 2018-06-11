VNL: Iran suffers defeat to Russia

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s national volleyball team lost the match 3-1 to Russian side at the third week of Volleyball Men’s Nation League (VNL).

The match was held yesterday at Ufa Arena in the western Russian city of Ufa.

Stunning the spectators, Iran gained dominance at the first set and finally took it by 30 to 28.

However, 2012 Olympic champions come back to the game and won three consecutive sets (25-23, 27-25, 25-21).

Dmitriy Muserskiy and Ali Shafiei were the top scorers of Russia and Iran with 24 and 18 points respectively.

Iran will head Chicago, USA hoping to win their three matches in the fourth week of the competitions. Iran will face Poland on June 16 before meeting Serbia and the host USA.

