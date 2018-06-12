Iranian girls defeat Macau at Asian volleyball C'ships

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s girl volleyball players have advanced to the 8th final by gaining a decisive victory against Macau on Tue. at 19th Asian Women’s U19 Volleyball Championships held in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.

The Iranian team defeated Macau 3-0, scoring 25-11, 25-18, and 25-12 in three straight sets.

Their third victory comes after a loss against Australia and a win against Hong Kong in pool C.

The Iranian squad will next take on the third team of pool B at the eight final of the international tournament.

The Asian Women's U19 Volleyball Championship is an international volleyball competition in Asia and Oceania contested by the under 19 women's national teams of the members of Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC). The current champion is China, which won its twelfth title at the 2016 tournament hosted by Thailand.

MS/4319031