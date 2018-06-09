Iran export to Qatar increases fivefold

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – According to the latest figures released by Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s exports to neighboring Arab country Qatar have increased fivefold.

The latest customs statistics for Iran’s foreign trade for the first two months of the Iranian year 1397 show that 216,558 tons of goods worth $ 47.66 million have been exported to Qatar, which represents a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

Exports to Qatar accounts for 0.65% of the total value of Iran's exports during this period. So, Qatar ranked 19th among the countries which imported commodities and services from Iran.

During the first two months of last year, only 131,814 tons of goods worth $ 8.89 million were exported from Iran to Qatar.

The value of Iran’s exports to Qatar last year accounted for 0.14% of the total value of Iran's exports.

Therefore, during the first two months of the current Iranian year, the value and the volume of Iran’s exports to neighboring Arab country rose almost fivefold (435%) compared to the same period last year.

The figures also indicate that goods of higher value were exported compared to last year.

