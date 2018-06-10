‘Krasnodar’, Iran’s new goods export destination in Russia

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran and Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce Hadi Tizhoush Taban here on Sunday revealed the selection of Krasnodar province in Russia as Iran’s new goods export destination and said, “this Russian province is suitable for the export of Iranian industrial, construction and agricultural products in particular.”

He pointed to the vast area of Russia and added, “in the past years, Astrakhan port was considered as major trade and business hub between Iran and Russia for transporting Iranian goods to other parts of this country but with the studies made in this regard, Krasnodar in Russia, was chosen as a suitable destination for shipping Iranian goods and products to Russia.”

Krasnodar province, with Russia’s Red Sea resort of Sochi in it, enjoys high potentials and capabilities for Iranian merchants especially working in the industrial, construction and agricultural fields, he maintained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the conclusion of a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Iran and Eurasian Economic Community (EAEC), inked in late May in Kazakh capital Astana, and added, “we need to take advantage of opportunities created for Iran’s membership in this Community.”

He went on to say that Iran’s admission in this EAEC is followed up seriously and would be put into operation some months later, he observed.

Chairman of Iran and Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce Hadi Tizhoush Taban pointed to the current year’s motto entitled “Supporting Iranian Products, as recommended by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and said, “in addition to support homemade products, export of products should be taken into consideration in the current year.”

MA/IRN82938521