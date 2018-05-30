Iran non-oil exports to Indonesia grow by 282%

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – According to the reports published by Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the value of Iran non-oil exports to Indonesia have reached $661 million in [Iranian calendar] year 1396 (March 2016 – March 2017) which shows a 282 percent increase compared to the year before.

Metals and related products, including iron and steel, with $278 million value, had the largest share in this growth, said commercial counselor of Iran to Indonesia Anwar Kamari.

Mineral products including fuels and mineral oils, beads and waxes worth of $362 million were among other important category of export items to Indonesia, he added.

He went on to say that export of sulfur and gypsum, plastics, carpets, fruits and chemical products have also increased compared to the previous year.

A report published at the end of year 1396 demonstrates that Indonesia has tuned to the 10th largest export destination of Iran, climbing 16 levels compared to the year before.

Located in Southeast Asia, Republic of Indonesia is the world’s 4th most populated country with over 261 million people.

