Iranian mat-woven products exported for first time

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Some 800 mat-woven products from Khuzestan province were exported for the first time to Qatar and United Arab Emirates.

A special plan has been implemented from last year to support mat-weaving in Southern provinces and create more jobs in this field, said Amir-Mehdi Taherifar, the director of the plan named ‘Karevan-e Peivand’.

This is the first time that mat-woven products are exported to other countries through this plan, he told Mehr News correspondent.

This is while last year some 138 tons of mat products were imported to Iran from countries like China, Turkey and Vietnam, he regretted.

He went on to say that currently their main aim is to promote the quality of products.

Also there are plans to open a handicraft market in Turkey’s Antalya which will offer different crafts of Iran including mat-woven products.

