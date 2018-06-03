Qatar not to support any military action against Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Khalid Al Attiyah highlighted that his country will not support any conflict with Iran.

Although Iran and Qatar have “a lot of differences”, this does not mean that “we go and fuel a war” in the region, Associated Press quoted him as saying.

Making the remarks on an international security conference in Singapore on Sunday, he stressed that pushing a country to start a war with Iran is “dangerous.”

He didn’t specifically named any country but it seems that he was referring to Saudi Arabia which has imposed sanctions against Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting extremists and refusing to cut ties with Tehran.

The senior Qatari official called for keeping Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA) and noted, “everyone should keep holding on to this and advance with this. I think the United States is wiser than to enter in a war with Iran.”

The United States unilaterally withdraw from JCPOA last month which aroused severe criticisms from international community.

