IRGC invites nations to take part in Quds Day rallies

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a statement calling on everyone to take part in tomorrow’s Quds Day rallies, saying institutionalized Resistance thinking is the soft power of the Islamic Ummah.

“Thirty none years after the naming the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day at the decisive and history-making initiation of Imam Khomeini, Palestine has now become an international issue as well as global cause,” the IRGC statement, which was issued today, said adding “this action has brought unity and integration to the Islamic Ummah to support the oppressed Muslim people of Palestine, and on the other hand, has put the Zionist regime and the occupation supporters in a weaker position more than ever.”

The statement added that the Palestine Islamic resistance, which has entered a new and effective stage by ‘Great March of Return’, shows that resistance thinking has become institutionalized among new Palestinian generations, and it is going to put an end to occupation soon after 70 years of resistance and sacrifices.

The statement, at the end, calls on people from all walks of life to take part in tomorrow’s international Quds Day rallies in large numbers to foil the enemies’ plots and to show to the world that the beginning of the process of normalization of ties with Zionist regime by some Arab states is doomed to failure.

