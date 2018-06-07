French car equipment FIEV group cancels July trip to Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – Under pressures from the United States, the France's FIEV car equipment lobby group has canceled a July trip to Iran, according to Reuters.

"The trip has been canceled and replaced instead by a meeting in France of our Iran club, so that we can reflect upon how to proceed in light of current events," FIEV president Jacques Mauge was quoted as saying by Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Peugeot-maker PSA Group also announced that it had begun to suspend its joint venture activities in Iran to avoid US sanctions after Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA.

French oil major Total also said in May that it would pull out of a multibillion-dollar gas project in Iran if it could not secure a waiver from US sanctions, Reuters added.

