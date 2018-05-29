Enemies seek to curb Iran oil after scrapping JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – The enemies seek to quickly curb Iran’s oil income amid new sanctions, while the government is trying hard to tackle people’s problems, according to the Iranian government spokesman.

“The enemies seek to curb Iran petro dollars, but the government is trying hard to tackle people’s problems,” the Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said in his weekly pressers on Tuesday.

Nobakht said that history will remember Iranian nuclear negotiators, especially president Hassan Rouhani for proving to the world that Iran’s nuclear activities were for peaceful purposes.

In response to a question regarding ongoing talks with the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal to secure Iran’s interests, the government spokesman said “the Europeans had a misconception about the nuclear program of our country, and they saw it as a threat to themselves…as they are closer to us (Iran) geographically…” while adding “we do not intend to harm anyone, but, as Leader has said before, will respond vigorously to any external threats.”

He reiterated Iran’s position once again saying that the missiles are defensive in nature and Iran’ deterrence power.

With regard to the recent ban on social messaging service Telegram, Nobakht said that the messaging app is still accessible via different VPNs and proxies.

