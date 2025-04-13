Iran foreign ministry reveals more details on talks with US

In an interview with Iran's state TV, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei clarified that Iran's indirect negotiations with the United States in Oman were solely focused on nuclear issues and sanctions relief.

Baghaei said that the draft presented by Steve Witkoff, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East, did not include issues like Iran's regional role, missile capabilities, or other security matters but merely asked for guarantees on the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Baghaei emphasized that the American side has so far acted based on that framework, adding that Iran remains fully committed to engaging only on nuclear issues.

Saying that the Iranian delegation does not consider talks outside of this scope, he reaffirmed that the nuclear issue is the sole area of discussion with the American side.

